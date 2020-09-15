Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $810,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 4,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $752,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 339,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,822,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,696 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.95. 2,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.35. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.30.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

