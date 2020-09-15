Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $80.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,979. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average is $71.81. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

