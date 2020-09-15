Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 732.5% in the 1st quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 688,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 605,373 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 587.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 195,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 167,449 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 201.9% in the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 135,300 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 869.2% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 144,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 129,507 shares during the period.

Shares of SDS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. 123,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,386,016. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

