Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 437.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPG. ValuEngine raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $221.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.23.

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.75. 804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $274.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.13.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

