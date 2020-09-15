Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 1,526 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,309 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.20. 11,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,678,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.96.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.