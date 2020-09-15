Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 157,368 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 98.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157,368 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

GLD traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.60. The company had a trading volume of 48,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,642,351. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.08.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

