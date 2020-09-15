Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 2,015 Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 900.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at about $147,000.

Shares of PMX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.39. 265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,437. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

