Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 2,751 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,200,090,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $898,087,000 after buying an additional 41,922 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,983,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,598,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,289,000 after buying an additional 59,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,191,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.38. 350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,499. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $354.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.27 and a 200 day moving average of $276.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,257 shares of company stock worth $1,937,965. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.