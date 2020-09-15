Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 3,446 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,993 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,620,000 after acquiring an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,132,000 after acquiring an additional 883,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,137,000 after acquiring an additional 865,677 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.66. 86,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,624,635. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

