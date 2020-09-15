Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 3,528 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,974,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 763.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 427,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 378,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 125.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 151,505 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 296,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 628.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 35,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $34.06. 489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.73. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $319.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

