Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 3,634 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 176.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 408.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,063.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.70. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,844. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67.

