Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 605 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,879 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,453,671 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 783,363 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 29,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.25. 11,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,163. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.29 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.