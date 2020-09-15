Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 613 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,930,000 after buying an additional 43,280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,323,000 after buying an additional 50,145 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 339.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 86.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $691,427.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.07, for a total transaction of $7,232,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,375 shares of company stock worth $11,747,481 over the last three months. 13.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV traded up $8.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $275.94. 1,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,005. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.57. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $298.76. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.92, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.