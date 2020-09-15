Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 635 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4,434.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,896. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Thomson Reuters Corp has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRI. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

