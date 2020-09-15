Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 721 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.72. 8,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,152. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

