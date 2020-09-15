Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 749 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $159.62. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,502. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.