Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 799 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $140,743,000.

BIV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.64. 1,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,603. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

