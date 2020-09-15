Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after buying an additional 1,494,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Huntsman by 324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Huntsman by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,198 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Huntsman by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Huntsman by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,243,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after purchasing an additional 738,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,327. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

