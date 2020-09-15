Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 740 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 802% compared to the typical volume of 82 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BofA Securities raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.74.

CRL traded up $7.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.87. 9,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $221.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total value of $501,460.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,252 shares of company stock valued at $918,315. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 36.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter valued at $2,598,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 39.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

