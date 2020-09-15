Traders Buy Large Volume of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,256 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,021% compared to the typical volume of 112 call options.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 5,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,612 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,576,000 after purchasing an additional 252,690 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,034,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,860,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after buying an additional 47,323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,545,000 after buying an additional 362,734 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,032,000 after buying an additional 44,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IONS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,420. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.52. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $66.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

