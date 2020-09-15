Traders Purchase High Volume of EOG Resources Put Options (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 40,596 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,047% compared to the typical volume of 1,290 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 66.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 112.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 165.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 152.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $39.14. 35,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,434,281. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.