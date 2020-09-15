Traders Purchase Large Volume of Lithium Americas Call Options (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,432 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 340% compared to the average volume of 1,234 call options.

Shares of NYSE LAC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.59. 77,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,425. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $9.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LAC shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $817,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 45,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.