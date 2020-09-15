Trane (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Trane worth $38,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane by 4.2% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane by 4.6% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Trane by 25.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,163,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $797,785.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,717 shares of company stock worth $10,070,531 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TT traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.00. The company had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,912. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.43. Trane has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

