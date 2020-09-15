TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of TransDigm Group worth $40,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,556,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,779,067,000 after buying an additional 303,422 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,390,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,501,000 after buying an additional 1,123,441 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after buying an additional 917,414 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,260,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,854,000 after buying an additional 1,657,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,070,000 after buying an additional 182,265 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total transaction of $4,835,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,924,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total value of $9,104,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,424 shares of company stock worth $30,742,910 over the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $506.64. 2,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,607. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.70.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.50.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

