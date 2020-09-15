TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $16.85 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 143.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $37,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,580 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 485.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

