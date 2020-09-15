TRAVELCENTERS A/CAP SECS 20280115 S (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Down 43.2% in August

TRAVELCENTERS A/CAP SECS 20280115 S (NASDAQ:TANNI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TRAVELCENTERS A/CAP SECS 20280115 S stock opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. TRAVELCENTERS A/CAP SECS 20280115 S has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

Get TRAVELCENTERS A/CAP SECS 20280115 S alerts:

About TRAVELCENTERS A/CAP SECS 20280115 S

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for TRAVELCENTERS A/CAP SECS 20280115 S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRAVELCENTERS A/CAP SECS 20280115 S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.