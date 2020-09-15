Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 1,439 ($18.80) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPK. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($18.69) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,130 ($14.77) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,442.36 ($18.85).

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,148.50 ($15.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -952.92. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,841 ($24.06). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,182.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,105.52.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,107 ($14.46) per share, with a total value of £2,800.71 ($3,659.62). Also, insider Pete Redfern bought 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,239 ($16.19) per share, for a total transaction of £780.57 ($1,019.95). Insiders purchased a total of 377 shares of company stock valued at $427,668 in the last quarter.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

