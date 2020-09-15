Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

Tredegar has raised its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $549.34 million, a P/E ratio of 204.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.64 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 0.31%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.