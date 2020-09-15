Tripio (TRIO) Market Cap Hits $3.22 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Tripio has a market cap of $3.22 million and $256,126.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Tripio token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00044595 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.52 or 0.04320983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004954 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00035808 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tripio is trip.io.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

