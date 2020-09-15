tru Independence LLC Acquires 3,058 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

tru Independence LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,031,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,155,000 after buying an additional 2,810,675 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $155,957,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,362,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,832,000 after buying an additional 109,593 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 559.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,937,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,514,000 after buying an additional 1,643,260 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,914,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,806,000 after buying an additional 753,009 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 316,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,368,416. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $33.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

