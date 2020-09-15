tru Independence LLC Acquires Shares of 14,361 Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,955,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Godaddy by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Godaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,714,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,580,000 after purchasing an additional 361,238 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Godaddy by 4,103.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 335,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 327,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,781,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,966,000 after acquiring an additional 320,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $149,565.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,328.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $51,286.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,467,008.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,427. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Godaddy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Godaddy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.24. 19,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,955. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $806.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

