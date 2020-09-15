tru Independence LLC Boosts Stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 26,767.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Colliers Secur. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

NYSE TTC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74. Toro Co has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average of $68.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $673,825.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $163,811.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,220.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

