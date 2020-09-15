tru Independence LLC Buys 1,201 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $69,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.91. 52,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,518,077. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

