tru Independence LLC Buys 20,033 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2,003,300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,699,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,769,000 after purchasing an additional 175,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Service Co. International by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,536,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,404,000 after acquiring an additional 125,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Service Co. International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,382,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,428 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,180,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,813,000 after acquiring an additional 71,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Service Co. International by 8.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,170,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,405,000 after acquiring an additional 172,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

NYSE SCI traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

