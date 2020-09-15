tru Independence LLC Buys 9,034 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1,080.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Paychex by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 615,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,593,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 322,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,343,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 149,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.81. 24,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.12. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.