tru Independence LLC Buys New Stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 51.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Everbridge by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,699,000 after purchasing an additional 224,048 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 35.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $969,927.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $150.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $345,307.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,267 shares in the company, valued at $655,636.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,606 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EVBG traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,491. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 0.46. Everbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

