tru Independence LLC Buys Shares of 11,314 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $2,755,924.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,215,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $803,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Cfra upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

PerkinElmer stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $123.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.02.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

