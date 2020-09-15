tru Independence LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

tru Independence LLC lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.95 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

