tru Independence LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

tru Independence LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 50,612 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,150,451,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270,161 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 574,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 41,684 shares during the period. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 24,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. 192,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,901,068. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

