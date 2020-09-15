tru Independence LLC Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,312 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.19.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.80. The company had a trading volume of 105,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,290. The company has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,621 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,428. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

