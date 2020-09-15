tru Independence LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

tru Independence LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. DWM Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 857.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,457. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.22. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

