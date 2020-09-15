tru Independence LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

tru Independence LLC raised its position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,955,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Mobile alerts:

China Mobile stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.75. 9,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,296. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.9871 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. China Mobile’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. New Street Research cut China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.