tru Independence LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

tru Independence LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of FMB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.78. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.68. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

