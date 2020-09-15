tru Independence LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 970,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,483,000 after acquiring an additional 314,112 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the period. DWM Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. DWM Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 44,562 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 51.4% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after buying an additional 404,716 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 761,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,717,053. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.