tru Independence LLC Increases Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.64.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $717.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $721.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $667.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,445,151. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

