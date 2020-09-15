tru Independence LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

tru Independence LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 114.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,924,000 after purchasing an additional 557,132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,970,000 after purchasing an additional 529,510 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1,177.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 211,725 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,341,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after acquiring an additional 173,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

MKC stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.85. 9,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,428. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.39. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $112.22 and a one year high of $211.07.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $997,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,789.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

