tru Independence LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $993,350,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,670,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $292,904,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $162,461,000.

CDAY traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.75. 69,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,562. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.14.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 1.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $520,948,106.46. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $356,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,428.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,746,124 shares of company stock worth $559,392,074. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

