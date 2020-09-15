tru Independence LLC Invests $837,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,468,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,277,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,604,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,222,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.42. 249,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,469,582. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $44.08.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAC. Bank of America lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

