tru Independence LLC Lowers Holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

tru Independence LLC decreased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66,200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Laidlaw reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. 40,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,788. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.25.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.