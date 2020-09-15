tru Independence LLC Makes New Investment in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

J stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,431. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Jacobs Engineering has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on J shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.